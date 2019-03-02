FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1155
Fine, but filter what you write. I highlighted it. If I see it again, I'll complain to the moderators.
It's not me who needs to filter my correctly worded statements, it's you who needs to filter yours that denounce your own incompetence. )))
then crack on with the air as you probably haven't drained enough yet.
And I'm sitting like a sucker(
pound
Yes, it's explosive, don't touch it with your hands)))
I monitored it at your request to give you something to laugh about)))
ok.
-3.74%, not bad.
Bicus, there are accounts for trading and accounts for testing. You're looking at the end of some test. The program started working today.
I won't show you the account that's doing well, it's a different amount.
But if everything goes well on it, I will leave it, otherwise the monitoring would not have started.
Soon you'll be criticizing the Teacher....
At least the teacher has never claimed that he does not get any losses, he has shown me the deals. But this gentleman only says that he has a no-loss system, and that every deal is always in the black. Let's wait and see if he is telling the truth.
))))