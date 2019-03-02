FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 17
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/manager/412543/archive/ is more interesting here =)
Oh, my God!
........Totally the end of the world!
But those who make paid software, why don't they cut the headlines with their machines themselves?
NEGO has some decadent names, some depleted, some low-crawling)))) But the TC volatility has proved itself twice))))))
Pound you take from the opening?)
And those who make the paid programs, why do not they themselves mow the forum with their machines?
Because machines don't cut, only by hand)
Fun on 4 too, get Wizard out of there))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/153676/page26
So, when you recalculate, the old ones will be removed from the strike and the new ones will be displayed.
Show me the picture.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/145882
.
I can't go there. My antivirus is fighting - the script on this page is too aggressive.
I want to get out of control and trade manually, i.e. the mathematics will be external from now on. the Expert Advisor will have to buy and sell. even MT5 can easily pick it up without much study))))
I've looked at it. It's parsing a different page in this program, not SMYO)))) I don't need otherization ...
How? Suppose I have a call at strike 55, premium 30 and volume 1000, it is displayed on the chart with a red line at 1.5530 with the inscription "1000", the premium and volume were changed for this call, for example, the premium is 32, the volume is 1100, the old line disappears at 5530 and a new one appears at 5532 with the comment "1100". Like this.
How? Suppose I have a call at strike 55 with premium 30 and volume 1000, it is displayed on the chart with a red line at 1.5530 with the inscription "1000", the premium and volume were changed for this call, for example, the premium became 32, the volume 1100, the old line disappears at 5530, and a new one appears at 5532 with the comment "1100". Like this.
I'd like to know where it goes afterwards
down or up.