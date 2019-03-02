FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 636
What if people have fat reserves in evergreens? ))))
Has it popped? Here's the sales on the Bucks:
Where I drew the oval - it has exactly popped, and exactly up.
)))
Beard has suggested that if trading is at the bottom of the range, then bai's are gaining. It is logical to assume, that if the trading is at the top of the range, it means that sells are gaining, isn't it? So why did the Yen go further up?
Conclusion: Either the place of trading has no effect (does not determine) on the further direction, or... You gentlemen are not telling the whole story.
)))
Where I've drawn an oval, it's upwards.
)))
Who's got that range? If the bank is working, it's more expensive to go up against it...
Well... I told you you weren't telling me. You are.)) You can't tell from a chart that "the bank is working", can you?
but who defined this range??? If the bank is working, it's more expensive to go up against it...
it didn't mean what you wrote, it meant that they would continue to print money.
And it's not about default...
it's about citizens having large savings and not spending it. ( Japan is the country with the largest stock of money in the population) they need to get people to spend rather than save.
Due to a decrease in demand they reduce the GDP. That is what they are driving the people to.
Over the past few years, people's savings have increased manifold and the best thing is to devalue the rouble so that people do not save.
This will draw the reserves into circulation.
You should not compare the Japs and Russians, there are two different situations, you can compare the Japs with the Ukrainians, they have the same model. Fokushima, they expected one thing and it turned out the other way around. Investors were holding the Yen exchange rate at the time of the tragedy and then caused a collapse when they needed it the least. And in Ukraine now it is the same, the Americans are holding the exchange rate in order to dump it later. In Russia, on the contrary, inflation provocateurs have worked, mainly network groups and manufacturers.
Russians don't have that much money, unlike the Moscow caste, that's where the inflation is coming from. You have to resettle them in Siberia.
Our economic model is very different - steal everything we can and from whom we can
Well... I told you you weren't telling me. You are.)) You can't tell by the schedule that "the bank is working", can you?
