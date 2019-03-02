FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 73

stranger:
Yes, I can see it, it's coming around))))
I'm already chipping away at the options that pako has already done... but I don't understand his Net numbers... he should think - in what SI units first...
 
Professor, time for a correction)
 
pako:
in the GHS :-))
What is it?
pako:
at GHS :-))
No swear words, sir. Explain it clearly )))) ... because this is the basic mistake of all formula writers... the result should be not like the truth, but 100-odd...
 
stranger:
he needs to run radicals for that, and there aren't enough of them.

In fact, the correction has already begun, but it is too early for the pound, when I close my sells, it is time

pako:
the system of units in astrophysics and theoretical physics
sit down, two (2). Solve the problem consistently from the beginning - lines and so on. all questions will go away by themselves.
 
I have to close my sells, so it's time))))
 
stranger:
Theoretically yes )))) I agree ))))

 
I can do that too, but it's not about anything, just a picture.

 
I said "theoretically" )))
