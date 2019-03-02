FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1374

tuma88:

Zhenya,
what about your Oscillator?
Isn't it a machine?

Thank you!
Does it make money ? Thank you )))
 
artikul:
Does it bring in money? Thank you ))))
Hmm... Well, I have one. I use it.
Keeps me cool and out of the market a lot.
A kind of brake.

(I'll use it.) Thank you.
 
Ishim:
here it is now being bought. (buy position)
Ishim:
on the eu has started selling (sell position)


This is the kind of thing that interferes .

Thanks !
 
tuma88:


That's the kind of thing that gets in the way.

Thank you !
The shopping spree is in full swing ))))
 

in 10 minutes, there'll be a clear one on the Audis:


 
At the close of the 10th hour the euro will be bought ))))
 
tuma88:


Hi there, everyone.)

If no one throws me off first, I'll dig in the coffers tonight.)

Thanks !
What's up? I'm confused about the letters.)
 
artikul:
At the close of the 10th hour the euro will be bought )))

time is a thing for bargaining (want...)

and the place is good:


 
Lesorub:

time is a thing for bargaining (want...)

and the location is good:


there's no harm in wanting
 
Sensei, are you moonlighting as a clown?)
