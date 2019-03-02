FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1374
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Zhenya,
what about your Oscillator?
Isn't it a machine?
Thank you!
Does it bring in money? Thank you ))))
Keeps me cool and out of the market a lot.
A kind of brake.
(I'll use it.) Thank you.
here it is now being bought. (buy position)
on the eu has started selling (sell position)
This is the kind of thing that interferes .
Thanks !
That's the kind of thing that gets in the way.
Thank you !
in 10 minutes, there'll be a clear one on the Audis:
Hi there, everyone.)
If no one throws me off first, I'll dig in the coffers tonight.)
Thanks !
At the close of the 10th hour the euro will be bought )))
time is a thing for bargaining (want...)
and the place is good:
time is a thing for bargaining (want...)
and the location is good: