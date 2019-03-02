FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 416
No, it's a different situation...
TR 1111 minimum on it
isn't it?
what have you got on the quid?
What, you don't believe in 107?)
believe we'll be there someday, but I wouldn't sell from the current ones
do you believe in 123?
So what's up, the contract's gone, the bank's broke, you can tell me the strategy...
believe it, we'll be there someday
What am I hiding? I'm in the gold and rand sales.
what do you have on the bxoyen?
no attention...
but kiwi yen, euro yen went down well...
Even Guru sold the yen, HE is not an authority for you, don't you revere Guru??? !!!!
But he traditionally sold low, around 116 or so...
of course he's an authority, only I'll sell it higher,
Well, he honors tradition.
no attention...
but kiwi yen, euro yen have been going down well....
You'll be punished by the rand)