FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1051
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
short spread. that's how we get screwed, so....
We all know how to talk.
That's all you do. Everything's in the black, there's no slippage, there's a grail in the works every day. You're a miracle man.
When's the monitoring coming? Let's have a laugh.
)))
short spread. that's how we get screwed....
Dear traders, well can someone explain the following situation:
orders are opened simultaneously on 2 different accounts (4 (fixed spread) and 5-digit(floating spread)), on one account one financial result, on the other absolutely different (5-digit) - more than 2 times less
Rena, stop with this pipsarney, it has always been and always will be, you should have 10 other brokerage companies and look at the difference.
Maybe you're also writing an arbitrage?
On the 5th sign the spread is floating at some interesting moments, it increases, especially at the moment of order opening, sometimes it can go up and stay down, so you do not open a sale. This happened once, though I saw it on a fixed spread, but I pretended I hadn't noticed it because I was too busy.
That's all you do. Everything's in the black, there's no slippage, there's a grail in the works every day. You're a miracle man.
When's the monitoring coming? Let's have a laugh.
)))
The spread doesn't depend on whether it's a 4-sign or a 5-sign.
short spread. that's how we get screwed, so....
That's what I thought.
Rena, stop with this pipsart, it always has been and always will be, you should have 10 more DCs and look at the difference
Maybe you should also write an arbitrator?