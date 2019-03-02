FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1051

_new-rena:
short spread. that's how we get screwed, so....
_new-rena:
We all know how to talk.

That's all you do. Everything's in the black, there's no slippage, there's a grail in the works every day. You're a miracle man.

When's the monitoring coming? Let's have a laugh.

)))

 
_new-rena:
short spread. that's how we get screwed....
What do you expect, the floating spread comes from a fixed 4-digit
 
_new-rena:

Dear traders, well can someone explain the following situation:

orders are opened simultaneously on 2 different accounts (4 (fixed spread) and 5-digit(floating spread)), on one account one financial result, on the other absolutely different (5-digit) - more than 2 times less


Rena, stop with this pipsarney, it has always been and always will be, you should have 10 other brokerage companies and look at the difference.

Maybe you're also writing an arbitrage?

 
Alexey:
On the 5th sign the spread is floating at some interesting moments, it increases, especially at the moment of order opening, sometimes it can go up and stay down, so you do not open a sale. This happened once, though I saw it on a fixed spread, but I pretended I hadn't noticed it because I was too busy.
Spread does not depend on whether it is a 4-sign or 5-sign.
Bicus:

That's all you do. Everything's in the black, there's no slippage, there's a grail in the works every day. You're a miracle man.

When's the monitoring coming? Let's have a laugh.

)))

I don't have a rake. I'm working on one thing, I've been working on it for a long time now, I'm ready for the real world and I can show you the dabble, but not the rest.
 
Bicus:
The spread doesn't depend on whether it's a 4-sign or a 5-sign.
That's what I thought.
 
_new-rena:
short spread. that's how we get screwed, so....
Into the cave to learn the basics!
 
wild_hedgehog:
That's what I thought.
What's there to think about? It doesn't depend. It can float on a 4 or a 5. They say there are brokers where it's fixed, but I'm sure they charge commission. Same eggs but from the side.
chepikds:

Rena, stop with this pipsart, it always has been and always will be, you should have 10 more DCs and look at the difference

Maybe you should also write an arbitrator?

I remembered how it used to work. it turns out to be a troublesome program, but not very good. in short, the stage is over and going back to the old one is a waste of time.
