FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1229
The price doesn't unfold from the price lines - the lines are secondary to the price. Price is secondary to the scenario - that's the scenario you need to predict. (If you guess it, the price will follow it - there are only two possibilities - up or down).
That's why I wanted to protect you from discussing dashes (so as not to start verbiage)... (1) Price movements follow a certain law (and the dashes confirm it). (2) the dashes are drawn by the price (you're right there). (3)the scenario (which you are trying to predict) is written by hundreds of thousands of screenwriters, who are fixed by the same law. Bottom line: if you don't believe in a mystical puppet, try to formulate a law. Well, if you believe - blessed is he who believes...
Who's fighting with you? )) I do it with good intentions and you call me names.
Mighty, if you want to learn something useful from the denizens of this place, ask more subtle questions. The right question is half the answer...
I can't understand the word "feed" for the life of me)
Well... grow up.... it's only suckers who put stops below 200 four digits....
feed in Anglican means flow. In our case, it means the flow of quotes from the exchange. It seems that the definition is unfamiliar to you - you are very far from the stock market and your strategies are based on near-forex concepts. And yet, judging by your words, you manage to make money.
I guess. it's a good forum. all the financial proceeds to the users of the forum go to the owners)
Don't bother, the dollar will go up for at least a year and a half..... and where you'll put your take stops... your problem....
The dashes are levels. at levels we have an imbalance of supply and demand. That is, there is a concentration of finance, from which profits can and should be made. What Kukl has been doing with success.
Nestradamus, 2015.03.28 16:32
