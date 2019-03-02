FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 603

New comment
 
Spekul:

you want to get fucked so badly?

Buy a pound or a euro and sleep tight.

))))

Buy it. I'll watch.

 
Bicus:

))))

Buy one. I'll keep an eye on it.

Bought euro at 1315, watch. Pound is 5012 and 5213.
[Deleted]  
the war is in full swing??? Morning, everyone =)
 
21april:
It's a joke, but I gather from the reaction that you are from a sister state. I wonder how old you are and what gender you are. )
Served as a mechanic - shilka driver. Called up two ninety-five.
 
Bicus:

))))

Buy one. I'll keep an eye on it.

Bought it, I'm watching.
 
Bicus:

))))

Buy it. I'll keep an eye out.

now me too...


 
Myth63:
the war is in full swing??? morning =)
they will come to an agreement and the euro will rise)))
 
Spekul:
They'll make a deal and the euro will go up))
Of course it will, it's the second week)
 
stranger:
Of course it will, it's the second week)
Yes, we can see that from 1.1270 they are buying.
[Deleted]  
Good afternoon ... Kindly take a look at AUD/CAD ... I am interested in your opinions
1...596597598599600601602603604605606607608609610...2119
New comment