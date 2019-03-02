FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 191
On the pound my best friend has already got half a 4, the other half is getting ready)))
Well, selling on the trend and selling on the downside are not exactly the same thing.
Don't worry, your friend is a reversal and the rest have a bounce... But if you take into account the fact that the price goes in a sine wave rather than in a straight line.... then the probability of a reversal is 3.14 times lower.
For example - you had a drink and definitely went home, not even realizing where you were going))))
I also came to the conclusion that the price chart does not provide any special information, only in the long term.
The price chart itself does not give information, but price + time = level... +trading = market sentiment...
And then we make a decision.
In general, this week it was more reliable to enter on the two right pairs in the short term by levels and mood.
Sell down the channel, the top can always be the bottom)
No, this way I understand it better)))
Yeah, that was a good sell.