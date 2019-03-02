FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 533

New comment
 

These are the levels that will be worked out in any case

support

And the next one looms, at 1.1816.

 
As to why. The whole branch is littered with links, read, count, think.
 
stranger:
As to why. The whole thread is full of links, read, calculate and think.
Well then let's hope your prediction works out, because it seemed to go up as you said and then went down as I said it would.
 
Alexey:
Well then let's hope your prediction works, because it seemed to go up as you said and then went down as I said it would.

How many people here have made money catching moves like this? No one.

Prediction is a nasty word, never did.

 
stranger:

How many people here have made money catching moves like this? No one.

Prediction is a nasty word, never did.

Forecast is a nasty word, but it gives direction.
[Deleted]  
Old man, did you see the turkey they made?
 
Myth63:
Old man, did you see the turkey you made?
Well then, show it to everyone!
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Well then, show everyone!
Look at the profile, there's a screenshot there =)
[Deleted]  

today and tomorrow I'll be doing history =) yesterday I counted 72,000 digits for fun =)

then I'll add more arrows to the history, according to the conditions I'll see often repeated =)

 
Speculator_:

I'll take $24 (1,500 RUB) and go to bed.

Are you still catching fleas?


1...526527528529530531532533534535536537538539540...2119
New comment