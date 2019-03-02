FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 533
These are the levels that will be worked out in any case
support
And the next one looms, at 1.1816.
As to why. The whole thread is full of links, read, calculate and think.
Well then let's hope your prediction works, because it seemed to go up as you said and then went down as I said it would.
How many people here have made money catching moves like this? No one.
Prediction is a nasty word, never did.
Old man, did you see the turkey you made?
Well then, show everyone!
today and tomorrow I'll be doing history =) yesterday I counted 72,000 digits for fun =)
then I'll add more arrows to the history, according to the conditions I'll see often repeated =)
I'll take $24 (1,500 RUB) and go to bed.
Are you still catching fleas?