FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 388
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
corridor 1.5 - 1.52
fairy tale
Don't fight, gentlemen. They'll fuck everybody up, in the best way! )))
(A bad place to shop as well as to sell.)
Don't fight, gentlemen. They'll fuck everybody up, in the best way! )))
(Bad place to shop as well as sell.)
Nah, I get that last week's kiwi shopping was the best))))
(Just kidding)
Sit down, 2)))
thanks for not staking )))
they are happening, in case you haven't noticed...
the kiwi is sold out and KUKL is about to ditch the buyers
TR at sell 7382:
they are happening, in case you haven't noticed...
the kiwi is sold out and KUKL is about to ditch the buyers
TR on sell 7382:
Does that get you two days of kiwi drawings here for nothing with a correction to 76-77?)))
Seriously, I do not buy it for all the money, but if the price goes up, I will go to 0.5 with great pleasure.
And they say the place is bad....
some more screenshots of the predictions:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/sever11/news#list
The teacher was selling the euro again and they are doing ana na))))
thinking on 1.52 to cover the pound baike from 1.50
on the segday before the Fed is unlikely to move any further