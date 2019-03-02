FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1472

Who would have doubted it... :-)

And so on and so forth... Writing a robot.

Writing a robot.

Roman Shiredchenko:

With stops or with loss averaging ? The channel is changing...
 
Roman - master of averaging.... // mostly uses spread martin
 
Yes, you can try it both ways...
 
:-) Especially for you, the current situation...

I'll load it up...

 
On the Eurofrank - haven't used it yet...

:-)

 
I'm in trend strategies)

At the moment there is another level leading to the flit 1.1146<->1.1194. //Euro.

 
Pure martin averaging - from the starting follow-up - by a factor of two.

The system is being tested... :-)

 
:-) I see, I'll have a look...
 
if on majors it is flat (EUR,CHF), then on crossovers it is trending and vice versa.... // just a guess so far, that the flat (1.1146<->1.1194) will be, if the interest rate stays unchanged...

