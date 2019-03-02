FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 295
Silver look, such a shabby rise would have been from 18.50 its a sell)
the fairy tale gets in the way...did you draw it for nothing ))))
yesterday's min looks like there is a possibility of piercing tomorrow...
watch...
Honestly, I waited until 19, we'll see.
has come to fruition...
When you've been swimming in the waves for two years, you'll be solving a lot more puzzles. For me personally this is the most realistic forex strategy, as it is formalized, if you have seen one impulse movement on the major wave level it means that there are many small movements on minor wave levels and it gives a big advantage for a trader. Of course, I admit that this strategy is difficult to understand, but after I understand the logic of price movements the open trades are not so psychologically stressful. I am at the beginning of a long way to trade I'm still ahead of the curve, I lack discipline to see and understand where the market is going, I just need to be able to trade.
Just a little more work on spelling and syntax and... all avenues are open to you. You could be an analyst or a book writer... They don't always pay you, and not very much, but they have something to show off, like "advanced traders".
You're going the right way, comrade...
Why did the Teacher take me to 17?