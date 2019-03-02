FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 565

Myth63:

=) no arrow yet on the pound =)

There went to the bottom of the weekly channel yesterday... and I was in the banner =)

There's an arrow there too, albeit you missed it a bit, but it's there in the sales.
 
stranger:
And I don't do predictions, that's the stupidest thing I can think of. Are you a prophet? I'm not.
Well, that's what the fourth dimension implies.
 
how does the weekly channel count?
 
I am tired of repeating that I only trade what I see, what is happening now. The market situation changes very rarely, so it makes no sense to take 10 pips this way and 20 that that way.
 

what I see...


 
Lesorub:

Kids, don't flatter yourselves, you don't see a sh... you can't see))))
 
stranger:
we're blind...


 
stranger:
I'm tired of repeating that I only trade what I see, what's happening now. The situation in the market changes very rarely, so it makes no sense to take 10 pips this way and 20 that that way.
The fortunetellers also say what they see. But you can see different things.
 
Alexey:
I see schpoking in a particularly twisted form)))
 
Ishim:
the eur 1.10 won't go any lower.
Why not?
