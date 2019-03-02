FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 565
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
=) no arrow yet on the pound =)
There went to the bottom of the weekly channel yesterday... and I was in the banner =)
And I don't do predictions, that's the stupidest thing I can think of. Are you a prophet? I'm not.
=) no arrow yet on the pound =)
There went to the bottom of the weekly channel yesterday... and I was in the banner =)
Well the fourth, measurement is exactly what it implies.
what I see...
what I see...
Kids, don't flatter yourselves, you can't see a sh... See no fucking... ))))
we're blind...
I'm tired of repeating that I only trade what I see, what's happening now. The situation in the market changes very rarely, so it makes no sense to take 10 pips this way and 20 that that way.
Soothsayers also say what they see. But there are different ways of seeing.
the eur 1.10 won't go any lower.