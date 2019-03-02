FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 674

chepikds:
Ilya, the purple one is like a canadian (USDCAD)....
then the harrier...
 
Lesorub:
Thank you, I hope you bought gold?
That's a good question. What is there to talk about with woodpeckers after such questions? You tell them - the gold target is below 1,000, and he asks - did you buy it? To hell with you.
 
stranger:
What do woodpeckers have to do with it?

I know about the goldfish targets myself, upstairs and downstairs...

Another question, what will they take earlier: the tops or the bottoms...

 
Lesorub:
the harrier...
Purple is purple, I'll keep that in mind, thank you.
 
And the third question is, what is this set of buy positions where you are salting, breaking on the stops, boo, minus, minus, boo.

Are you done playing with the Euro? Smoke it.

 
You don't even see what you are recruited for, the basic direction, how can you trade, it's a clownery.
I've made this drawing to make it more familiar to the market

 
Are you done playing with the Euro? Smoke.
How's the game coming, or what?
 
azfaraon:

At 5358 it was sold yesterday at 9.57pm Kiev time

People like Ilya, "potrendunks")

 
senat999:
how's the shopping going, or what?
I don't know, I had a purchase for 1315 and still have it.
