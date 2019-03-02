FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 674
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ilya, the purple one is like a canadian (USDCAD)....
Thank you, I hope you bought gold?
Good question. What is there to talk about with woodpeckers after such questions? You tell them - the gold target is below 1000, and he asks - have you bought it? Well, fuck you, in short.
What do woodpeckers have to do with it?
I know about the goldfish targets myself, upstairs and downstairs...
Another question, what will they take earlier: the tops or the bottoms...
the harrier...
What do woodpeckers have to do with it?
I know about the gold targets myself, up and down...
the other question is whether the tops or the bottoms will be taken sooner...
And the third question is, what is this set of buy positions where you are salting, breaking on the stops, boo, minus, minus, boo.
Are you done playing with the Euro? Smoke it.
I've made this drawing to make it more familiar to the market
At 5358 it was sold yesterday at 9.57pm Kiev time
People like Ilya, "potrendunks")
how's the shopping going, or what?