FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1470
The TS is coming out of a drawdown (I do not control equity there), and the eurik position is neutral (could not take this momentum completely) well, as I said to 1.13, I will open only after 21.00 or look.
I do not understand. Neutral ???? Did you open the terminal today ???? It was neutral last night....
yesterday's sell closed at +2 pips. (if it does not go I do not hold a position) (neutral is bai=sells or no position at all, which is the same)
complement.
I opened a sell if all goes well, i will hold at 20.30
I've got the poutycols chasing the price.
Oh, it's just levels.
Apparently you got the same thing I did.
that's what i was saying. if there wasn't a 10 minute delay, they'd make a great scalper, but otherwise....
I'm messing around with the levels now too. They work great and haven't let me down yet...
delete the beauty.
Oh! nice one!
nothing easy anything yesterday 32 pips loss (missed)
on the yen (position is neutral)
Gulnaz Akhtyamova
I am at a loss?
Oh, man, I can't do this anymore.
Listen! Your last name is money! It's a sign!