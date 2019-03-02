FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 823
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Myth, a complete resonance on the moon...
That's the thing: the potato example is perfect in your system, there are plenty of things to add besides potatoes and bazaar to understand. I explained why with your example of potatoes.
But you have dismissed it.
I wasn't talking about potatoes, I was talking about the rules of the trade. If there are no thoughts, then that's the end of the conversation.
Well, what's the resonance there, he'll roll back to 25 and a half+- and shake support at 23 and a half, that's all the resonance)
and the rent to be taken into consideration:
Well, what's the resonance, he'll roll back to 25 and a half+- and shake support at 23 and a half, that's all the resonance)
Moon won't even make it to 25.... imho ...
I'm in the buy with 1.2408. I suggested to buy it, no one agreed.) My first target is 1.2620. I will see how it goes. If it goes higher, it will be 1.2850...Yes, find my drawing of the euro and comment))))