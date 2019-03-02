FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 823

chepikds:

Myth, a complete resonance on the moon...

Well, what resonance is there, he'll roll back to 25 and a half+- and shake support at 23 and a half, that's all the resonance)
 
Useddd:

That's the thing: the potato example is perfect in your system, there are plenty of things to add besides potatoes and bazaar to understand. I explained why with your example of potatoes.

But you have dismissed it.

I wasn't talking about potatoes, I was talking about the rules of trade. If you have no thoughts, then that is the end of the conversation.
 
the only thought is to sell the kiwi...
 
stranger:
I wasn't talking about the reindeer either... I agree, let's end it...
stranger:
Can I clarify? I thought you said you weren't working with Kad.
 

and the rent to be taken into consideration:


 
stranger:
Let's whack the moon!
 
Moon won't even make it to 25.... imho...
chepikds:
It will outbid everybody )))) With 1.2408 I'm in buy . I offered no one agreed)) My first target is 1.2620. I will see how it goes. If it goes higher, it will be 1.2850...)) Yes, find my drawing of the euro and comment)))
 
azfaraon:
I will not say anything....
