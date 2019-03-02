FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 221

Thanks for the corridors last week... won't you be posting this week's corridors?
 
There won't be any six months, not even two months. 0.96 in the next 2 weeks, and we'll already be pounding there. And in half a year there will be nowhere to go in the chif.

By the way, a good place (30-40pp lower) to buy the Yen and Euro Yen if you are itching for it

I'm not talking about chif, I'm talking about Guru)
 
He did, Myth, he did.
 
So he, Myth, posted.
I'm sorry, I'm lost for days on this job, it's Friday...
 
and how many traders got lost on the chif yesterday, that's a real bummer.
 
The pound is chugging towards 5240 again, it's already kicking)

 
and how many traders were lost on the chif yesterday, that's a real bummer.
do you really see anywhere that many were sitting on it or just speculating?
 
Do you really see anywhere that many sat on it or just speculation?

There are a lot of people sitting on each instrument, and in the chif in the SOT bays you can look up exactly how many were sitting... I looked, more than 80% of them were in the franc, i.e. stood up on USDCHF))))

Last weekend I wrote that Chiff and Yen were definitely overheated, but who needs it)

 
Pound is going to 5240 again, it's already gone)
Yeah... just in time to close... probably 5270... that's what my public indicators show))
 
