FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 221
There won't be any six months, not even two months. 0.96 in the next 2 weeks, and we'll already be pounding there. And in half a year there will be nowhere to go in the chif.
By the way, a good place (30-40pp lower) to buy the Yen and Euro Yen if you are itching for it
Thanks for last week's corridors... won't you be posting this week's?
So he, Myth, posted.
Sorry got lost in the day from this job, it's Friday...
The pound is chugging towards 5240 again, it's already kicking)
and how many traders were lost on the chif yesterday, that's a real bummer.
Do you really see anywhere that many sat on it or just speculation?
There are a lot of people sitting on each instrument, and in the chif in the SOT bays you can look up exactly how many were sitting... I looked, more than 80% of them were in the franc, i.e. stood up on USDCHF))))
Last weekend I wrote that Chiff and Yen were definitely overheated, but who needs it)
Yeah, well... just in time to close.