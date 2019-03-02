FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 643

New comment
 
stranger:
HE gets tired of us, so he often secludes himself in his cave and thinks of the Great.... HE has become...
has he grown old - has he become a star?
 
Lesorub:
Old became a star?

Yeah, superstar)))

Sensei's favorite student was Warlock.

[Deleted]  
Does he havea PAMM account? I mean, is he a good trader?
[Deleted]  

Buckeye =)

 
azfaraon:
Does he have a PAMM account? I mean is he a good trader?
He has everything, but he trades in a way that makes us all clowns against him, as he has told us many times.
 
Lesorub:

What's up?

another boom box or whatever?


Just in case:


Oohoho. That's beautiful.)
 
stranger:

Doll said to smoke)))

Why doesn't the Teacher come to us?

You're not hitting the wall right.

And then the teacher will hear you and will come

 

CLOSED IN LOSSES

 

Pound bought

 
Speculator_:

I bought the pound.

To do what? To close at a loss as well.
1...636637638639640641642643644645646647648649650...2119
New comment