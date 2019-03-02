FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 313

New comment
 
gek:
Shall we go upstairs?
1167 TR
 
_new-rena:
and that sounds about right, too.
Why would I lie? ))) You're not even an investor ))))
 

A very interesting game is starting to play out ))))

 
 
Lesorub:
sell the ginger...
Thank you. To kel?
 

Very interesting...


 
gek:
Thank you. Before kel?

As far as greed (patience) goes...

TR 1112

 
gek:
Thank you. Before the cel?
Not afraid to take the advice of the Lumberjack? )))
 
artikul:
Aren't you afraid of leaking on Lumberjack's advice? )))
I'm new here. I don't know.
 
gek:
I'm new here. I don't know.
You can only trust the Teacher's predictions here )))
1...306307308309310311312313314315316317318319320...2119
New comment