FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1122
And what's the pound there? I wouldn't show such a thing, Like clowns on a field behind 20 pips))) I'd sell, then I'd buy, because I don't know where to go, I guess))))
And here are the points from the beginning of the week.
Now let's see... my bottom target was 4655. The bounce is awesome.
Waiting to hear what the fsr has to say.)
it's starting to roll over...
and what i didn't write this morning =)
today is a very interesting day...
And make a traidun museum out of the post-facts! )))))
and let them in for yuan...
it's starting to roll over...
and what i didn't write this morning =)
today is a very interesting day...
hurraaaaaa!!!! the signals do not change when you change the TF !!!
booze or what? )
chiff and euro - klose, threw off the flat...
Geez, I don't even remember what it is anymore))))
I have (I wrote a lot of EAs before, you know) changed. this is the first time)
well done... congratulations...tchk...
You're all at war here...