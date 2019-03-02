FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1122

stranger:

And what's the pound there? I wouldn't show such a thing, Like clowns on a field behind 20 pips))) I'd sell, then I'd buy, because I don't know where to go, I guess))))

And here are the points from the beginning of the week.

Now let's see... my bottom target was 4655. The bounce is awesome.

Waiting to hear what the fsr has to say.)

it's starting to roll over...

and what i didn't write this morning =)

today is a very interesting day...

 
Ishim:
And make a traidun museum out of the post-facts! )))))

and let them in for yuan...


 
it's the ukraine obama and the euro union that makes the whole world nervous
 
Myth, 4534-46 and hold steady) Well, +10 on the fuchs. 4545-55. If this price is given today, I will participate in buying, tomorrow there will be another price.
hurraaaaaa!!!! the signals do not change when you change the TF !!!

booze or what? )

chiff and euro - klose, threw off the flat...

 
_new-rena:

hurraaaaaa!!!! the signals do not change when you change the TF !!!

booze or what? )

Geez, I don't even remember what it is anymore))))
stranger:
Geez, I don't even remember what it is anymore))))
I used to (I wrote a sea of advisors, you know) change. this is the first time)
 
_new-rena:
I have (I wrote a lot of EAs before, you know) changed. this is the first time)
Maybe there is something wrong with the TF? )))
 
_new-rena:
before (I wrote a sea of councillors, you know) changed. it's the first time)


well done... congratulations...tchk...

You're all at war here...

