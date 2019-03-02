FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 959
so he warned me he'd only post-facto trades.
Well, let him do it, I do not mind, but in another branch, here the predictions and consequences, and his branch: "Only profitable trading history post factum!"
Post facto posting trades is worse than spamming, flooding and trolling...
and about the pound=)
everyone remembers.
even the lines didn't take out the bottom lines....
the price is artificially pushed against the trend, the pair is sold...
Well ... maybe it will be against the trend
It'll be like what they did to the pound.
set and scam - the sticks don't lie!!!
Well let him post, I do not mind, only in another branch, here the predictions and consequences, and his branch: "The history of only profitable trades post factum!"
Putting out a deal post fact is worse than spamming, flooding and trolling...
so you directly say the target is there, nooooo bullshit..... then you say a new target, again bullshit...... ( and the target is there again )
You do not believe it yourself, what's our fault? =) Why do you need a forecast if it is bullshit anyway?
If you wanted to win, you could get a 50% chance without risk...
I remember the target once a year, so what's next?
They hit the target every week, don't think you're the only smart one.
You're more like a pi*****l, you say one thing and do another.
I'm waiting for you to show me 100% for March...
End of story.
I don't think he's a Cossack, he must have made a mistake...
Ilya, this is clearly not an artificial reversal, this is already a reversal...
When they draw the sticks, 70 percent of the time they'll reverse the price
If someone wrote an indicator, you could only enter from these pivot zones
and they work...