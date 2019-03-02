FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 390

Spekul:

We'll see how it goes, I'll cover it if it goes, and I think the removal of the bodies will be later.

I've got the level marked here, so we'll see.

I don't see any resistance below 5424 yet, maybe the americans will draw something.
 
stranger:
Here is the whole picture (current/weekly/current from TOS)

 

Today, there could be a "rift":

 
You've baffled them))))
 
What's wrong with 1.5292?
 

36 p. in, you radicals...

[Deleted]  
there is an ideal scenario =) 5030 or 5130 and then 5450 =) or vice versa =)
 
Either one would suit me. ))
 
ideal would be to go to 4850 and then 5450, remember maybe there is some debt there at 4850?
 
I have one option, from here to 54.

By the way, Bicus, you're right, 5292 is good resistance. 100832 contract call.

