FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 390
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We'll see how it goes, I'll cover it if it goes, and I think the removal of the bodies will be later.
I've got the level marked here, so we'll see.
I don't see any resistance below 5424 yet, unless the Amerians draw something.
Here is the whole picture (current/weekly/current from TOS)
Today, there could be a "rift":
Today, there could be a "rift":
I don't see any resistance below 5424 yet, unless the Amerians draw something.
36 p. in, you radicals...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page386
there is an ideal scenario =) 5030 or 5130 and then 5450 =) or vice versa =)
there is an ideal scenario =) 5030 or 5130 and then 5450 =) or vice versa =)
there is a perfect scenario =) 5030 or 5130 and then 5450 =) or vice versa =)
I have one option, from here to 54.
By the way, Bicus, you're right, 5292 is good resistance. 100832 contract call.