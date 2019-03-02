FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1436

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
First of all, where is the link to the post? Secondly, there are no old goals!!!
You can hardly find it here, in general I wrote that it would reach Wednesday, but he was shaking a little longer, probably because of the holidays
 
_new-rena:

I'm afraid to lie, but I'd settle down to 1.1035.... for now

soon)

 
_new-rena:
I'm afraid to lie, but I'd take it easy until 1.1035....
1.1055 there my stops will have to be worked out and there will be a carpet laid out so that the price does not change the targets
 

my kiwi picked up orders on the plus side...


 
_new-rena:
I'm afraid to lie, but I'd take it easy until 1.1035....
I haven't looked that far, although... somewhere there was talk of 1.34 ))
 
_new-rena:
I'm afraid to lie, but I'd take it easy until 1.1035....
Alexey:
1.1055 there my stops will have to be worked out and there will be a carpet laid out for the price not to change the targets
mmmoguschiy:
I didn't look that far, though... somewhere it was also said about 1.34 ))
It won't get there. 1.089 and down...)) to 1.075 tentatively.
[Deleted]  
Germany will tell you where it is going ...
 
2035977:
It won't get there. 1.089 and down...)) to 1.075 tentatively.
1.082 pullback
 
Kino:
Germany will tell you where it is going ...
The news is sluggish but the goal is quite realistic ))
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
The news is sluggish but the target is very real ))
There will be a market reaction, for sure.
1...142914301431143214331434143514361437143814391440144114421443...2119
New comment