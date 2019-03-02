FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1293

New comment
 
_new-rena:
I agree. and fixing profits with a tray is a total pornography)

So what should you do, stick locos all over the terminal and look at them?)

like this?)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

So what should you do, stick locos all over the terminal and look at them?)

Approximately like this?)

do you have a virus infected computer? opened your drawing and froze))))
 

Eidler, ay, where are the comments about how fucked up the options are?)))

 
_new-rena:
You have a virus on your computer? I opened your picture and it froze)))
Is there a virus in the screenshot?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Is there a virus in the screenshot?
Probably...
 
_new-rena:
probably...
Rena, you're a programmer, think about it, can it be there?))
 

Testing a new system. It's based on options, screw them. Let's see what comes out of it.

[Deleted]  
stranger:
Rena, you're a programmer, think about it, can it be there?)
it's highly unlikely of course, but it was when I opened the screenshot....
 
stranger:
Rena, you're a programmer.

Nah, he said he was mopping supermarket floors.

)))

[Deleted]  
Well, MMM...chiii will be ecstatic today)))
1...128612871288128912901291129212931294129512961297129812991300...2119
New comment