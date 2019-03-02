FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1083
Shall we go to 1.30 on the Canadian and sell there for the long haul?
North's got a nice look on him.
Depends on where the euras go:
Draghi will be here and the Euro will be stoned))
all waiting for Wednesday
We've already put everything we can into it =)
we're doing a balanced mani-policy .... blah.... blah.... blah....
and here's Wednesday's......
I need it to wiggle a bit more)))) I won't listen to it... I'll have to see what kind of software works, I wonderhow the signal catches on
What is the net made of?
http://smart-lab.ru/blog/copypaste/241608.php