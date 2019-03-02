FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1083

Spekul:

Shall we go to 1.30 on the Canadian and sell there for the long haul?

North's got a nice look on him.

Depends on where the euras go:


 
Lesorub:

Depends on where the eu will let it go:


Draghi's blubbering and the euro will rock bottom))
Spekul:
Draghi will be here and the Euro will be stoned))

all waiting for Wednesday

22:00 USD FOMC Economic Projections
USD FOMC Statement
USD Federal Funds Rate <0.25% <0.25%
22:30 USD FOMC Press Conference

Myth63:

Yep, and Draghi is good too)
We've already put everything we can into it =)

we're doing a balanced mani-policy .... blah.... blah.... blah....

and here's Wednesday's......

I need it to bounce around a bit more)))) I won't listen to it... I need to see what kind of software works. I'm interested in how the signal catches on.
 
What's the hookup made out of?
 
Buy closed successfully!
Check the box.
 
The doll is somewhere around here:

http://smart-lab.ru/blog/copypaste/241608.php
