You mean there are no open ones? I showed you the open ones. How much margin, how much drawdown? The ratio of both relative to the depo how much(?) - it's even more important to have more profit than the size of the profit itself.
For example, in my second strategy the margin is 5%, the drawdown is 1-2%, which means the possibility of increasing the margin up to 50% (for example) and increasing the profit by 10 times, and without breaking a sweat.
What goes up or down?
It's different, I've hit a couple of pending orders and don't fidget...
2760 - sell limit, profit 2600.
eurgbp 7125, 7135 sell limits, profit 71000
Dear traders, well can someone explain the following situation:
orders are opened simultaneously on 2 different accounts (4 (fixed spread) and 5-digit(floating spread)), on one account one financial result, on the other absolutely different (5-digit) - more than 2 times less
i will tell you right away - baika has nothing to do with it. i started a little bit at different times, it's not the point.
Eurobucks, buy from the current, target for today 1.0800, stop under today's low. No certainty, 50/50.
I haven't seen a drawdown of more than 1-2% in a long time, even though I pledged 5% of the depo....
))))
Yeah. It's just been a recent drain. Otherwise, yeah, no drawdown.
))))
the spread, the five-digit may be 5 at the time of the transaction, but the five-digit is 50, the four-digit is 5.
I have already checked with the brokerage company and they even have different spread names, i will try to find their answer
the spread, b and 5-digit may be 5 at the moment of a transaction, but for five-digit it is 50, for four-digit it is 5.
