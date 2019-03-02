FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 387
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Shall we throw the lads in?)))
Don't draw, cut the sales and get it)
draw or don't draw... you'll still get... screenshot
before the news
I'm busy today. Gotta sharpen my sword. ))
whether you paint or not...
before the news
Pound!!!)
both bought and sold and on the plus side...
today we'll catch a high-low for good measure ...
and bought and sold and profitable...
today we'll catch a high-low for good measure...
It doesn't happen that way - both bought and sold, it just shows that you just don't know what to do . This only happens in Guru's fairy tales)
the pound is drawing buy sticks on the weeks
there is a check:
i.e. the pair is bought by someone...
KUKL's task is to bail out the buyer (Strange), the question is how?
to drive the price down artificially to 4826, providing the dough and go to the target 5384...
so the sell target on the H4 is 4893...
the pound is drawing buy sticks on the weeks
there is a check:
i.e. the pair is bought by someone...
KUKL's task is to bail out the buyer (Strange), the question is how?
to drive the price down artificially to 4826, providing dough and go to the target of 5384...
But you can't, he's soaking wet))))
Less philosophical and sell the pound and buy)
No way, he's soaking wet)))
No way, he's soaking wet)))
corridor 1.5 - 1.52
fairy tale