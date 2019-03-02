FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 387

New comment
 
stranger:
Shall we throw the lads in?)))
I'm busy today. Gotta sharpen my sword. ))
 
stranger:
Don't draw, cut the sales and get it)

draw or don't draw... you'll still get... screenshot

before the news


 
tol64:
I'm busy today. Gotta sharpen my sword. ))
So you sharpen it on them)))
 
Lesorub:

whether you paint or not...

before the news


Pound!!!)
 
stranger:
Pound!!!)

both bought and sold and on the plus side...

today we'll catch a high-low for good measure ...

 
Lesorub:

and bought and sold and profitable...

today we'll catch a high-low for good measure...

It does not happen - both bought and sold, it just shows that you just do not know what to do. This and that only happens in Teacher's tales)
 
stranger:
It doesn't happen that way - both bought and sold, it just shows that you just don't know what to do . This only happens in Guru's fairy tales)

the pound is drawing buy sticks on the weeks

there is a check:

i.e. the pair is bought by someone...

KUKL's task is to bail out the buyer (Strange), the question is how?

to drive the price down artificially to 4826, providing the dough and go to the target 5384...

so the sell target on the H4 is 4893...

 
Lesorub:

the pound is drawing buy sticks on the weeks

there is a check:

i.e. the pair is bought by someone...

KUKL's task is to bail out the buyer (Strange), the question is how?

to drive the price down artificially to 4826, providing dough and go to the target of 5384...


But you can't, he's soaking wet))))

Less philosophical and sell the pound and buy)

 
stranger:
No way, he's soaking wet)))
That's what I'm talking about, bikers...
 
stranger:
No way, he's soaking wet)))

corridor 1.5 - 1.52

fairy tale

1...380381382383384385386387388389390391392393394...2119
New comment