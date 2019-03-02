FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 726
i do not run anywhere! i pinch the eur quietly - sitting at my desk )))). i already made a forecast for the ruble 75 was the ceiling, iii Rene wrote then (that day) to sell the quid for rubles, but he was afraid to say there is a queue at the bank and everyone buys ))))))) (you draw conclusions about me - do not ask me more questions!)
We'll talk in the autumn)
And I will close the pound at 57, not before)
On the yen I agree that it was sold off from 120 far and away)?
The main thing is to double-check the levels in time and you will get a 99% hit.
You can see all the screenshots in my profile, it's mostly going according to plan
and on this pair, yes the preference for the sales week... but here's the thing... on the screenshot
I call it a bearish takeout, but if this situation persists
It all takes time and time is money - and frankly I'm sick of
It's time to put out predictions, it's time to trade, work and maybe even to troll...
where are his signals? martyred and ran away ((((, Mif has all the ups and downs ahead of him - he needs to be a little less yappy with you((((
Teacher, I don't believe you are stupid...
Who told you that? Take a look at Myth's screen, estimate time and profit. In a week and a half you'll look at mine and figure it out. Can I get you a calculator?)
Looking at it, thanks.
So forecast posted - and to the Teacher, to troll))))
stranger:
Они показывают, что никто его не продает)
It's funny how it works )))) No one is selling and it's down)))
weren't you the one who tested it for six years?
I bought it today to pipsqueak to 120.90 ))))
If they do, come to