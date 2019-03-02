FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1404
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You should))) I drank and destroyed a bunch of extra cells storing old stereotypes and phobias in my brain ... or brain ))) What's the right thing to do? )))
In what's left of it. )))
And yet Nostradamus asked a very real question which remains unanswered - why doesn't the alcohol produced by the human body cause the erythrocytes to stick together?
What do you think? What are your options, guesses?
In what's left of it. )))
And yourself, what do you think? What are your options, your guesses?
he wrote about the yen and the yen mirrored )))))) (on the yew a buy position) (generally disappointing Professor he's going every hour - flip)
yen was talked about yesterday...
and the eura is a sell for the day and empty in the glass on top for now:
In what's left of it. )))
And yourself, what do you think? What are your options, your guesses?
yen was talked about yesterday...
and Evra sells for the day and is empty so far in the glass on top:
yen was talked about yesterday...
and Evra sells for the day and is empty so far in the glass on top:
Is the alcohol bad? )))
the only thing that comes to mind is the dosage. when puregan enters the stomach it is instantly absorbed into the bloodstream and that very bonding reaction occurs where it accumulates. If you take Nostradamus' favourite breasts and milk - there the dosage is so low plus the ratio that what reaches the bloodstream is processed by the body accordingly. It'll probably enter the bloodstream in a completely different form.
Empty in the glass? Already consumed?
Hey, mmm, here's the first one in a month...
Let's see how much patience the moderators have...
By the way, whoever is selling oil may soon be taking a ride in a Lexus...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1381