artikul:
You should))) I drank and destroyed a bunch of extra cells storing old stereotypes and phobias in my brain ... or brain ))) What's the right thing to do? )))

In what's left of it. )))

And yet Nostradamus asked a very real question which remains unanswered - why doesn't the alcohol produced by the human body cause the erythrocytes to stick together?

What do you think? What are your options, guesses?

 
tol64:

Alcohol? )))
 
Ishim:
he wrote about the yen and the yen mirrored )))))) (on the yew a buy position) (generally disappointing Professor he's going every hour - flip)

yen was talked about yesterday...

and the eura is a sell for the day and empty in the glass on top for now:


 
tol64:

the only thing that comes to mind is the dosage. when ingested, puregana is instantly absorbed into the bloodstream and there is this very bonding reaction where it builds up. If you take Nostradamus' favourite breasts and milk - there the dosage is so low plus the ratio that what reaches the bloodstream is processed by the body accordingly. It will probably enter the bloodstream in a completely different form.
 
Lesorub:

Empty in the glass? Already consumed?
 
Lesorub:

by the way the chif glass was empty too. Where did the price go?
 
That's it, the euro is in the balance. The shit is about to wake up - let's see where it goes
 
artikul:
Is the alcohol bad? )))
mmmoguschiy:
the only thing that comes to mind is the dosage. when puregan enters the stomach it is instantly absorbed into the bloodstream and that very bonding reaction occurs where it accumulates. If you take Nostradamus' favourite breasts and milk - there the dosage is so low plus the ratio that what reaches the bloodstream is processed by the body accordingly. It'll probably enter the bloodstream in a completely different form.
There you go. Interesting and logical answers. I like them. Then why do you ask? I'm not the universe, I'm just its tool. )))
 
mmmoguschiy:
Empty in the glass? Already consumed?

Hey, mmm, here's the first one in a month...

Let's see how much patience the moderators have...

 

By the way, whoever is selling oil may soon be taking a ride in a Lexus...

