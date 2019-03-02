FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 625

stranger:

again twenty-five...


 
Lesorub:

again twenty-five...


It's like hieroglyphics for me)

Tyu, fuck, how could you fuck up already today, I'm rooting for HIM, thought he was finally starting to climb, looks like there will be no correction(((

Lesorub:

again twenty-five...


it seems to me that you find patterns where there are none
 
stranger:
It's like hieroglyphics to me)

Hieroglyphics...

dolls!!!

 
Olegts:
I think you're finding patterns where there aren't any.
Yes, you can only identify resistance-support levels on the price chart, I can imagine how many people sold the pound today from yesterday's bearish peak on the daily.
 
stranger:
Yes, you can only identify resistance-support levels on the price chart, I can imagine how many people sold the pound today from yesterday's bearish peak on the daily chart.
And then there is the head and shoulders pattern, which has not been remembered lately)
 
Olegts:
it seems to me that you find patterns where there are none

maybe...


 
Lesorub:

maybe...


And what could be there? Break this consolidation up and go further, here they were just collecting money and driving you into sales.
stranger:

Do you give a shit? Let him do what he wants... He'll do what he can do anyway
