FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 995

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
Good day to you too!
Today we will play level 05295 )))) Whoever gets there first gets the title of "Unbreakable Nail" ))))
 
artikul:
Good morning to all the spitting millionaires )))
...to the confused...
 
mmmoguschiy:
and forex is from kitchens.
A kitchen is just an exchange point, that's all.
 
artikul:
Today we will play level 05295 )))) Whoever gets there first gets the title of "Unbreakable Nail" ))))
If it's about Eve I'm looking at level 0510 ))
 
Speculator_:
The kitchen is just an exchange office, that's all.
and forex is just a currency exchange
 
mmmoguschiy:
and forex is just a currency exchange
Not an exchange market.
 

Buyers at the top, sellers at the bottom, all happy.

 
stranger:

Buyers at the top, sellers at the bottom, all happy.

One of the secrets of forex)
 
21april:
One of the secrets of forex))
As the price moves down, any buyer can turn from a sucker to a qualified financial markets expert )))) It's the law ))))
 
artikul:
As the price moves down, any buyer can go from being a sucker to a qualified financial markets expert )))) It's the law ))))
... meet Uncle Kolya.....
1...988989990991992993994995996997998999100010011002...2119
New comment