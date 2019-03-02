FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 207

New comment
 
Has anyone managed to take the chif, my kotiers are frozen.
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
did anyone manage to take the chif, my kotiers are frozen.
look at me=) in my profile
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
Did anyone manage to take the chif, my kotiers froze up altogether
Myth hogged it.
 
2015.01.15 The franc jumped by ...% against the euro after the Swiss National Bank abandoned the lower limit for the euro/franc pair
2015.01.15 Swiss National Bank lowers demand deposit rate to -0.75%
(Deposits in franc, margin X2 ; Closed the franc pair trading))
 
Maybe at least Sensei has raised a pamm on the sly)))) Who knows the link?)
 
Myth63:
look at me=) in my profile
strong))
 
stranger:
Maybe at least Sensei has raised a pamm on the sly)))) Who knows the link?)
Or did he dump the rest?
 
Spekul:
or you drained the rest of it.

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-15

"It's OK - I should have bought lower."

Прогнозы от Ишима.
Прогнозы от Ишима.
  • votes: 2
  • 2015.01.09
  • forum.alpari.com
Страница 15 из 15 - Прогнозы от Ишима. - отправлено в Аналитика: Покупай евру, Василий)
[Deleted]  

Now for 2-3 months there is no need to enter the chif. I have removed all chif pairs from the set for 2 months.

 
Myth63:

Now for 2-3 months there is no need to enter the chif. I've deleted all cheif pairs from the set for 2 months.

I mourn.

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -12.2%
Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -12.2%
  • www.alpari.ru
Капитал управляющего Публичные инвестиции управляющего в ПАММ-счет, которые он переводит на свой инвестиционный счет в качестве гарантии соблюдения интересов инвесторов. Забрать средства, заявленные в качестве капитала управляющего, можно только путем ликвидации ПАММ-счета. Агрессивность Агрессивность торговли рассчитывается на основании...
1...200201202203204205206207208209210211212213214...2119
New comment