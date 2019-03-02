FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1319
Poper beaver Eurobucks
if the greens had gone skyward, the opposite would be true....
but the direction of thought is right:
the best turkey to hand....
if the greens had gone skyward, it would have gone backwards....
On Monday he said - a move down would bring super profits to the bears, who were 10-15% of the total number of traders on the euro and pound. And he asked who was going to pay for this banquet. It is clear that no one needs to pay for such a feast. The real question is: do you have a clue whether the traders are satisfied with this kind of game?
I'm going to post a boo at the open. i have nothing to do with it. and you're a hunter, have you seen bears?(I do not care if you do not have enough pips - I do not care about pips - Entry orders are more interesting than Boo orders - as in Gondo )))))
As for the boo, on Monday I said that I was buying the pound, and I'm not going to post trades at the open, I have nothing to do)
It's not a euro pop, it's a green pop.
You will laugh - only white))))
signal up signal down, but what to write - if you don't even perceive publicly available information (((((. buying sales I see simply by price - I don't need options, but targets are only given by a triggered scenario. (A triggered scenario is no longer canceled - only in the framework to shorten it)
I need another 70pp up.