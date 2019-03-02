FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 341

New comment
[Deleted]  
artikul:
Goodbye ))))
When you visit us in Kolyma, you are welcome....)))
 
Professor, how about a troll? ))))
 

I present)

Files:
pound_opt_W.zip  2 kb
 
artikul:
Why doesn't anybody know where the price is going this weekend? )))

Whose? Up... unequivocally!


 
Lesorub:

Whose? Up... unequivocally!


Yes, yes, and the kiwi is up and silver is down...

 
stranger:

Yes, yes, and the kiwi went up and silver went down...

the kiwi took a calculated target, I bought

silver not trading


 
Lesorub:

kiwi has taken a settlement target, I have bought

I don't trade silver


My cries(
 
stranger:
Mine's crying(

Profit can drain the wet eyes...


 
Lesorub:

Profit can drain wet eyes...


Kiwi can drain pockets, by far the weakest currency. My sob(((
 
stranger:
Kiwi can drain pockets, by far the weakest currency. My sob(((.
just words...
1...334335336337338339340341342343344345346347348...2119
New comment