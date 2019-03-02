FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 341
Goodbye ))))
I present)
Why doesn't anybody know where the price is going this weekend? )))
Whose? Up... unequivocally!
Yes, yes, and the kiwi is up and silver is down...
the kiwi took a calculated target, I bought
silver not trading
Mine's crying(
Profit can drain the wet eyes...
Kiwi can drain pockets, by far the weakest currency. My sob(((.