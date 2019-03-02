FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 735
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you need to be cleaned up!
hungry man
Why are you selling your theory for 10 grand, don't you make any money? ))))
Or is it just theory and dough?
Why are you selling your theory for 10 grand, not making any money? ))))
Or is it just theory and dough?
The theory will pay itself, it's only to Yurchenko's offer with his Ahmet. (out of pity).
What are you selling, not paying? ))))
Loch your name, oh great
Why are you selling your theory for 10 grand, not making any money? ))))
Or is it just theory and dough?
What are you selling, not paying? ))))
Loch your name, oh great
bum (the wonders of the Internet - in real life I would have missed it...)
It's not fashionable to troll the demo now (((, Speculator has real, and Myth even said who does not have a bunch of orders zero zero zero Adin - that's blah blah blah !
You are right, you are blah blah. (No kidding, if you do not have zeros, why are you standing under people's feet?)
again they've started throwing things at the fan)))
Demo is a troll, show me a real one for 100 quid (((( (Speculator has some respect, but he cheats like in the casino).
And Loch is your name because you build some theories, grab crumbs from the table, and then you get beaten up).
Myth showed you the state and the open trades, what did you tell him? He is a martinist and you will lose anyway. You don't need to show and prove anything to a timberman.)
You've been told a volume, you may dig it, but you don't have to masturbate.
And Loch is your name because you build some theories, grab crumbs from the table, and then you get beaten up).
Myth showed you the state and the open trades, what did you tell him? He is a martinist and you will lose anyway. You don't need to show and prove anything to a timberman.)
You've been told volume, you may dig, but you don't have to mop around.
Mif had a 60% profit for the day, and I don't want to discuss it, and he told you to blah blah blah.
Loots are those who believe your blah blah, what do you say? (Your empty slogans are not interesting to read - you have zero credibility) (how many logins I have seen online this week! - you could have made at least 20 quid on my inputs - clown))))) phrasebook - what number clown?)
Myth had a 60% profit for the day, and I don't want to discuss him, and he told you blah blah blah.
Loots are those who believe your blah blah, what do you think? (Your empty slogans are not interesting to read - you have zero credibility) (how many logins I have seen online this week! - you could have made at least 20 quid on my inputs - clown))))) phrasebook - clown?)
You're a log or a board, call yourself whatever you want.
Where's my 60% a day?