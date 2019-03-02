FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 613
Going to the baths
That's because he' s very old and retarded)))
Yeah, well...
Karni show)
So do you honour the Master?
I don't even know how to answer.)
And you're sure, it's just that his strategy contradicts yours, and he's used to blaspheming all strategies that are not like yours, I told you - you both work in profit and your systems contradict, which is actually already up to the experience
Please tell me your levels by day for the last ten days for the pound or the last 10 levels in order
The screenshot is from the last 4 days, since Monday.
Levels are half the battle, the main thing is the direction, levels are just an entry point from them.
I'm just trying to make them understand that a price chart in MT is just a price chart and trading on it is very difficult, if not impossible, and certainly not intraday. These "strategies" are nothing more than guesswork.