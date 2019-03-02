FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 709
Did you make a prediction on the pound? So did I. Here you sit and wait, if you want to get clever, give me examples, don't rub it in to me about anything)
tell me there's no volume on 1357... or on 1279
What's driving the market? Volume is everything.
The theory does not give 100% - it can always cancel(but this is not a guessing game, not a movie from the tape) - put either stops or counter orders. (TS already works out such force majeure - gives a second chance). In general, purely technical trading direction no one could - left to write books, I do not need these rake - and you can try further.
What does the market strive for????? for EQUALITY (balance between buyers and sellers)
Ilya, well, download Ninja, TOC or whatever you like and have a look)
Oh! Here's that same pound balance for today at 1.5345.
Volume is like gasoline for a car.
In-depth
I take it there will be no concrete examples on "theory"?