I advise you on the trace, do not pay attention to his advice (howling) - lvanete! (And he has a demo - so will weave intrigues)
I advise everyone to think with their heads.
Are you leaving already?((()
And why so slowly?)))
this is a micro survey with only 66 participants
I honestly do not rely on anyone's advice, just look at your opinions, advice on how right I am moving, plus a little communication.
I have a slightly different method of trading, I can use it to build my timeframe, with lots of volume, and other nonsense.
11 lots buy, 11.1 lots sell, I'll see if I can guess)
The step to sell is good, my step changed to buy, I missed 7 pips from the last peak.
But here, I have either go up to 1420, or down to 1265. In the first case I´m buying out the closed positions and in the second case I´m liquidating some previous profit.
The move to sell, that's good, I have a move to buy, short 7pts from the last peak.
Even if you look purely at the chart, the support zone is clearly visible, but there is no good resistance as such, at 1425 what a smudge.
But hell no, 90% of traders at least just look at the chart and they see HYIPs, "TA figures", butterflies, dragonflies, other woodpeckers have their prices beaten off the dashes))))
Some even see Stars of David like Speculator and salt the pound from them)
Tell us about buying the yen, share your wisdom)))
))))))))))))))
Almost like the other pearl about buying back / gaining volume into a pose / can only horizontal level / zone (whoever is comfortable).
))))))))))))))
The pose is taken from a price or price range and it is best to mark this zone with a horizontal level.
