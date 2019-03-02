FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1169
here we go.... everyone's getting on their nerves.......
the index charts are all different...
Tola64 has an entire profile full of programs...
Gentlemen, where's the truth????
)))
how to properly calculate the index?
Yeah, it's on mt5 and the signal through the copier is open on mt4
so you can see who has what TF open? )))) cool...
the signal through the copier is not time lagged?
https://upload.wikimedia.org/math/5/3/c/53cc91b3aed5a79106776f16f2f12351.png
does the signal lag in time through the copier?
Of course, it lags, but it is relevant for pipsing, here it is not important.
It lags, of course, but that's for pipsing, it's not important here
So it is impossible to determine the principle by which the signaler works?
No, and that's the great thing, because I don't want to share my experience with Metatrader, and it is impossible to test the strategy in MT4 if you have 28 pairs in analysis and 5 in Expert Advisor. You may use one kernel for ages))
then it's okay to monitor.
The only "BUT!" the indicator redraws when a new quote arrives. therefore the test result does not give a correct picture. i have to test it again on the demo. i am still testing it...
Why 5 pairs and not 7?
Rena, you've been talking about option analysis, I still don't get it))))
I know that it gives a picture of the mood of the participants, what they want to sell or buy, not all, but those) And gives a specific level to enter the trade. What else do you need?)))