FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1169

New comment
 
_new-rena:

here we go.... everyone's getting on their nerves.......

the index charts are all different...

Tola64 has an entire profile full of programs...

Gentlemen, where's the truth????

)))

how to properly calculate the index?

https://upload.wikimedia.org/math/5/3/c/53cc91b3aed5a79106776f16f2f12351.png
[Deleted]  
Olegts:
Yeah, it's on mt5 and the signal through the copier is open on mt4

so you can see who has what TF open? )))) cool...

the signal through the copier is not time lagged?

[Deleted]  
stranger:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/math/5/3/c/53cc91b3aed5a79106776f16f2f12351.png
Yeah, senx. used one of these.
 
_new-rena:
does the signal lag in time through the copier?
Of course it lags, but it is important for pipsing, here it is not important
[Deleted]  
Olegts:
Of course, it lags, but it is relevant for pipsing, here it is not important.
I.e. it is impossible to determine which principle the signaler uses?
 
Five minutes to the moon...
 
Olegts:
It lags, of course, but that's for pipsing, it's not important here
 
_new-rena:
So it is impossible to determine the principle by which the signaler works?
No, and that's the beauty of it, because you don't know what's inside the MetaTrader, you don't want to share your experience, and it is impossible to test the strategy in MT4, when you have 28 pairs in analysis and 5 in Expert Advisor. You can test it for ages on one kernel))
[Deleted]  
Olegts:
No, and that's the great thing, because I don't want to share my experience with Metatrader, and it is impossible to test the strategy in MT4 if you have 28 pairs in analysis and 5 in Expert Advisor. You may use one kernel for ages))

then it's okay to monitor.

The only "BUT!" the indicator redraws when a new quote arrives. therefore the test result does not give a correct picture. i have to test it again on the demo. i am still testing it...

Why 5 pairs and not 7?

 

Rena, you've been talking about option analysis, I still don't get it))))

I know that it gives a picture of the mood of the participants, what they want to sell or buy, not all, but those) And gives a specific level to enter the trade. What else do you need?)))

1...116211631164116511661167116811691170117111721173117411751176...2119
New comment