FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 570

Alexey:
Oh, the euro's a bitch, he's got the buoy all over again. =(
no =) everything' s fine =)
 

In fact... built a buy pyramid on the eu. But it looks like it's going down.

The market has been a mess lately.

 

Torn down, the bastards.

)))

 
Myth63:
As long as the first option is going, scatterbrained over 52, unless the americans do something about it.
 
Bicus:

I would buy with an easy lot and forget about it.

Another thing is that everyone is trying to open positions in the middle of the movement.

And when the price was good, no one wanted to buy.

 
stranger:
It's a long one. )))

But in this case, you could raise 300-400 bucks in a few minutes. If this bastard would pass at least 30 points.

 
Bicus:

But in this case, you could raise 300-400 bucks in a few minutes. If this bastard would go at least 30 points.

What's your hurry? ))))

With good entries the deposit goes up 2-3-4 times in a month.

 
Myth63:
Who has what, but I have to do the decoupling, either increase the risk or wait for the price to pass 100 pips
 
Alexey:
And that's because you have to know clearly at what price you want to buy or sell, not both at once, and stick to it.
Alexey:
Change the MM=)
