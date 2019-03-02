FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 570
Oh, the euro's a bitch, he's got the buoy all over again. =(
In fact... built a buy pyramid on the eu. But it looks like it's going down.
The market has been a mess lately.
Torn down, the bastards.
)))
No =) everything is fine =)
I would buy with an easy lot and forget about it.
Another thing is that everyone is trying to open positions in the middle of the movement.
And when the price was good, no one wanted to buy.
But in this case, you could raise 300-400 bucks in a few minutes. If this bastard would pass at least 30 points.
What's your hurry? ))))
With good entries the deposit goes up 2-3-4 times in a month.
No =) everything is fine =)
I have to make a decoupling, either increase the risk or wait for the price to pass 100 pips.
I have to make a decoupling, either increase the risk or wait for the price to pass 100 pips