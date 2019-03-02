FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 465
I'm guessing it won't go any higher. You're out of the bull's-eye.
You'd better set the bylimits at 5070-75.
I do not think that the yen is in a trend, but the bank (they are strong idiots).
Up to 1.31 - correction, then 400-500 pips trend, then it tries to finish and turns. (Theoretically from 1.25 they could always reverse), and by the Yen is not a trend but a bank! (they are strong idiots).
idiots - to whom is this addressed?
The stick wasn't seen for nothing...
There are still sales to be made on the Canadian.
Strange is awesome!!! Pound on his shoulder!!!)) Knocked me out on the boo :(
Gold.
The probability is small, but it's there!
No desire to buy, I'm sick of it...
Should I trust your prediction or what?
And buy right now)))
Make sure it doesn't go down from the current ones.