FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 607

New comment
[Deleted]  
yada yada =) it's so quiet after the Japanese flight =)
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
yada yada =) it's so quiet after the japanese flight =)J
The Japanese were still talking about yesterday ... I personally sold
 
Speculator_:

Buying EUR/USD was closed as long as the market gives a chance. On EUR/USD I will be thinking about selling.

Chastish, no hurry when catching fleas)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Chastish, there's no hurry when it comes to catching fleas)))
it's exactly the opposite =) hurry is needed when catching fleas and fucking someone else's wife =)
 
Myth63:
yada yada =) it's so quiet after the japanese flight =)
the profits from the fooey are gone...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
I've already taken the profit off the fwiw...
full fix=) I'll probably be smoking until Monday =)
 
Myth63:
Full fix=)) I'll probably be smoking till Monday =)
It amuses me that every morning starts with the screaming of the lads about selling the pound)))
 
Myth63:
Full fix=) I'll probably be smoking by Monday =)
what about the 600?
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
What about the 600?
I need to rest too =) and a moderator wiped the 600th post =) (I'm gonna get banned)
 
Myth63:
I need to rest too =) and the moderator fuckin' wiped the 600 posts =) (eh, I'll get a ban)
how hard is it to watch a 200 p.p. denomination move?
1...600601602603604605606607608609610611612613614...2119
New comment