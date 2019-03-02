FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1145
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
eurapadla...
Draw a re-low and then only go up
Are the sticks drawing down? Will you be selling? )))
Are the sticks drawing down? Are you going to sell? )))
sticks on the yen, the moon...
on the eu will be tomorrow.
In general, settling down)
In general, settling down)
Don't forget with such a quick rise, the price may also quickly go back, now the buyers of medium-term buyers will be beaten out, otherwise it will be a great present
Some people get a gift, others get a blowout :-D They're about to take a swing - they'll get nervous and then move on to parity ))
someone is stiffing to go down. that's the thought so far....
You can go educate yourself)
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/68823-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi?p=12272195#post12272195