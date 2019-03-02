FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1145

New comment
 
Lesorub:
eurapadla...
Are the sticks drawing down? Are you going to sell? )))
 
Spekul:
Draw a re-low and then only go up
Next week there will be a perlow! not even a perlow, but a low coming up, there is no guarantee that there will be a low update...
 
tol64:
Are the sticks drawing down? Will you be selling? )))
I'm totally stoned with them))))
 
tol64:
Are the sticks drawing down? Are you going to sell? )))

sticks on the yen, the moon...

on the eu will be tomorrow.

 

In general, settling down)

 
stranger:

In general, settling down)

 
Spekul:
Don't forget with such a quick rise, the price may also quickly go back, now the buyers of medium-term buyers will be beaten out, otherwise it will be a great present
Now the price will swing - they'll play on their nerves and then go to parity ))
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
Some people get a gift, others get a blowout :-D They're about to take a swing - they'll get nervous and then move on to parity ))
someone was in the way of the downward spiral. that's the thought so far....
 
_new-rena:
someone is stiffing to go down. that's the thought so far....
someone is stalling to get positions to go lower - on euro forecast
1...113811391140114111421143114411451146114711481149115011511152...2119
New comment