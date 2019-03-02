FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 993
There didn't seem to be any signal to buy. Until the grey line appeared.
1.0440 looks good.
Thanks !
I don't know, the program set the tee there, maybe it will move lower )))) Not the point ))))
My pound has moved a figure and a half since Friday)
and draw some devils...
yeah, drawing. 3 projects in development at the same time (including SME). here's the most promising one (MA is for beauty, it's not being used):
already "doing" the others, although I finished it last night.
and the Kiwi went to the bottom...
we're going to the audi:
yeah, got the minimum and maximum mixed up too.
salted euro-japan)
who else mixed up what?
I know, but what about here?
i have another new index program coming out. i've been testing it since yesterday afternoon.... if i hadn't mixed up the highs and lows yesterday, it would be ten percent plus today...
The one on the screenshot above is already ready for action, I'll watch it till the end of the week and put it in the signals... Going very well so far. Exiting the market at double the depo...
I have another new index program coming out. been testing it since yesterday afternoon.... if i hadn't mixed up the highs and lows yesterday, it would be ten percent plus today...
Wren, throw away ten percent, you already have a hundred...