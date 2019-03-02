FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1357
Honestly, I don't understand) I haven't got into the slang terminology yet) Moreover, I haven't really got into anything at all)
What is Uncle Kolya?
Masha is a moving average.
Uncle Kolya, Kolyana - margin call.
If you are not a trader, don't give me advice on what works or doesn't work. (you don't know anyway),
naturally.
so the whole dialogue began with your post to me, I myself would never write a troll. (what a morass - conversations with trolls)
So that post is not advice to you. Perhaps you misunderstand the meaning of the word advice. )))
You're the one trolling. Because your "predictions" are the kind of advice you give to the public.
And if all of your accounts on your own predictions have been dumped, then how is that not trolling? Or did you think this thread was open for plum predictions? ))
You're essentially chasing the same screen. Today you take a "paintbrush" and draw up, tomorrow you draw down. A bit of blah blah blah blah and the "prediction" is done. )))
So it's not me writing about him, it's you. I'm making it clear that I'm not. )))
Maybe you should work on the demo first? Although maybe you like the thrill of losing your money. Well, that's your choice. I couldn't do that. ))
I have what I need, but not for you. And no one here has anything for you. In this case, as in any other, you'll only have to rely on yourself.
You can only count on others when you can do something yourself. But as a rule, such discussions do not take place in public. You will understand it when and if you have something useful which can be used for mutual cooperation. ;)
You don't get the main point, the Teacher sifts out the unnecessary)))))))))))))))))))))))
money
In my eyes today, the Teacher spoke out. )))
I think I'll close the positive on Monday already. Ratio has weakened a lot, in the first half of the week we can consider the selling situation.
I want to show the teacher how it is done this time. It is almost ideal. )))
Masha - moving average - moving average.
Uncle Kolya, Kolyana - margin call.
Thank you for the explanations that are understandable to me.
So you are guided solely by support and resistance lines? And I assume you are stretching Fibo?
I tried to look at the Fibo, but apparently I am stretching it wrong and getting too average values...
There is no trading here, it's a forecasts section and I do the forecasts. Well, if you trade other people's forecasts then it's your problem (if the forecasts are paid, then the seller's too), and you have closed deals again (((( (- are there any losing deals? - No! Do not you see!) (on my losing forecasts you can still earn - by reversing, but on your closed deals I can only spit!)
So my predictions are trolling, then closed trades advice!