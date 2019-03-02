FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 468
why high? 2 points on the 4 digits.
It could take a week or two).
When I see the Teacher's dashes, it's cooler than any masterpiece, the other abstractionists are not even close to him))))
Yeah, it's a little fancy.
I just woke up=) and they're all boozy as ever =)
The morons don't believe in the pound at 57, and when there is a pullback, they will get into selling to the .... and they'll be throwing screens))))
And when they get spanked... I'm crying... ...
first you get 4894, then 5391...
The current situation. )
Here's a friend to spank them))))
that's what the trend was invented for.