FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 468

Spekul:
why high? 2 points on the 4 digits.
It turns out you just have lines, I thought the price was so high.
 
stranger:

It could take a week or two).

When I see the Teacher's dashes, it's cooler than any masterpiece, the other abstractionists are not even close to him))))

Yeah, it's a little fancy.

[Deleted]  
I just woke up=) and they're rampaging as usual =)
 
Myth63:
I just woke up=) and they're all boozy as ever =)

The morons don't believe in the pound at 57, and when there is a pullback, they will get into selling to the .... and they'll be throwing screens))))

And when they get spanked... I'm crying... ...

 
stranger:

first you get 4894, then 5391...

 
stranger:

Spekul:
Here's a Friend to spank them))))
 

The current situation. )

 
stranger:
Here's a friend to spank them))))
that's what the trend was invented for.
 
Spekul:
that's what the trend was invented for.
Wise old Idler is good at seeing the end of trends, well, or good corrections of them, but he is very taciturn)))
