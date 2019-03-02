FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1263

pissing on the shite:


Alexey:
And ga can, I've got some unexhausted stops there, you can continue to close them
What do you mean, a herd of moose?
 
I'd like to have a pound-for-pound pogrom right now...
Lesorub:
I'd like to have a pound-for-pound pissing...
a little early
 
the yen has an exit through the overhang. 123 no matter how you spin it.
 
and the Kiwi will be deflated any minute - freeloader, show yourself!!!
fly )
 

penciled in:


 
_new-rena:
What do you mean? A herd of elk?
There's not a herd of elk, but a strong urge to move down
Lesorub:

penciled in:

with your eyes. would have waited for the appearance of a fleecy sausage first.... in the undercut of more than 100 chips one can hardly believe (35-50 is still ok)...
