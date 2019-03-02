FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 376

Myth63:

The problem is that they don't understand what's going on in the market.

this forum is for communicating and trolling everyone and everything in particular me and the old teacher =) we can basically write anything here =) just try to understand what's what =) we don't understand =)

i don't expect to get any clear instructions on what to do
 
wild_hedgehog:
You give me a couple and I'll make a prediction.
 
How's that? Rena says she knows everything about forex. Is she lying?

)))

 
You name the pair and I'll make a prediction.
AUDUSD
 
0.7880 should be expected
 
She's lying)))
 
Thanks, but 2/3 orders closed at zero.

Lately I feel like I'm trading by ear (to the sounds of the terminal)

 

I've had no luck with the Alps deposit :(( It's been a week of transfers. And all the trading is passing me by.

 
I say what I think, there was no sell on the pound, they kicked the brains of those who climbed up behind and that's all, resistance zone 15162-15204)
 
Looks like a second steam locomotive is being assembled on the EuR around 1.20 )))) The first was assembled recently, but dropped them hard )))) Now the tracks to the halfway station are mixed up ))))
